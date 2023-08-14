Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 71,835 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 148,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,353. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $101.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.