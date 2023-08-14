Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 11,515 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.65% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS NULV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.47. 98,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.