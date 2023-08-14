Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $51,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 196,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

