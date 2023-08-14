Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $110.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 4.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.72% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $110,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.24. 277,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,219. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.