Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HD traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $329.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,763. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.07. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

