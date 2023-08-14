Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $61,183,526.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,893,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NVR traded down $29.23 on Monday, reaching $6,127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6,174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,728.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.