Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.22. 113,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

