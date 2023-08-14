Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 3,165 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 67,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,721. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

