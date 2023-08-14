Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.78 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.78 billion and approximately $1.59 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $197.49 or 0.00673202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 197.62449605 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,883,695.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

