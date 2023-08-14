Enghouse Systems Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.46. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$27.30 and a 52 week high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.