Enghouse Systems Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Enghouse Systems Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.46. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$27.30 and a 52 week high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77.
About Enghouse Systems
