Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of ENZ stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 418,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 116.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enzo Biochem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

