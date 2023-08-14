Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Equinox Gold worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,586,000 after buying an additional 3,263,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 106,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 1.24. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

