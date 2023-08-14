Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.34. 4,740,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,213,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.