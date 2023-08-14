Ergo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $536,311.43 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $94.62 million and $536,311.43 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,400.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00279055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.69 or 0.00781250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00539018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00059466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00121643 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,513,573 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

