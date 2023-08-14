Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Erste Group Bank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. 13,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.92.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Erste Group Bank
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.