Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. 13,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.92.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

