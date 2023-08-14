Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $76.02

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.02 and last traded at $76.30, with a volume of 119423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,881,523. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4,127.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

