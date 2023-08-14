Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

