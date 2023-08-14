Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $127,800.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,348 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $209,700.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY remained flat at $4.51 during trading hours on Monday. 962,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,058. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.