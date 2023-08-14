Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 236384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

