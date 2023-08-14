FantasyGold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.15 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00007576 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $310.45 million and approximately $37.15 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 2.14743768 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $63.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

