Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Farmland Partners worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,366. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

