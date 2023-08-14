FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Stock Down 4.6 %

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

About FAT Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.86%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

