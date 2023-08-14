Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 793,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 580,032 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 320,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,872,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Fat Projects Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.92. 8,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Fat Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

