Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $180.65 million and approximately $67.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,912,676 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

