Fetch.ai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.15 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $178.53 million and approximately $103.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,912,676 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

