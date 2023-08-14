Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 68,739 shares.The stock last traded at $57.75 and had previously closed at $57.68.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $785.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.