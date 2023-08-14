Finer Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,194 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.0% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.80. 897,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,972. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

