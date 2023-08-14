Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $237.48. 700,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,436. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average is $210.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

