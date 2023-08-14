Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 518.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Energy Transfer by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,063. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.