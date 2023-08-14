Finer Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.56. 1,682,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,066,443. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
