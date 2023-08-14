Finer Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.8% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 549.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

