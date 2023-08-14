Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$48.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of FTT opened at C$43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.60. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.45. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$23.46 and a 1-year high of C$46.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

