First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the mining company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.82.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

