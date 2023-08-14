First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 2.16% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFTY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 150.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $345,000.

NASDAQ:NFTY traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $46.77. 1,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

