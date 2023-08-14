First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 107.4% in July

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

NXTG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. 6,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $406.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

