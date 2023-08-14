First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 107.4% in July

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NXTG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. 6,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $406.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $73.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
