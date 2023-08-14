First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTA opened at $69.21 on Monday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $73.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

