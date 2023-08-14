First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FTA opened at $69.21 on Monday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $73.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
