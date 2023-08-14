First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.37% of First Western Financial worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Western Financial by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,770. The company has a market cap of $201.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Cassell sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $52,309.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $309,371.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

