Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in July

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,743,200 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,472,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

