FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $265.54 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $272.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

