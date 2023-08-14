FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 53,405 shares.The stock last traded at $74.91 and had previously closed at $74.89.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,606,000 after purchasing an additional 675,923 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares during the period.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

