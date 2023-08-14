Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.63 on Friday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

In other Fluent news, insider Ryan Schulke acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile



Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

