Forge First Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BRP comprises 2.6% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BRP by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. Scotiabank cut their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.31%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

