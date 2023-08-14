Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Brookfield comprises about 2.0% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $739,834,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.60 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.