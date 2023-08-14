Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 3.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.