Forge First Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $398.36. The company had a trading volume of 898,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

