Forge First Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,300 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 9.2% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.76. 461,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,931. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

