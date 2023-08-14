Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $191.43 and a 52-week high of $314.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.21 and a 200 day moving average of $285.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $5.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

