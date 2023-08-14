Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $5,648,000. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $125.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average of $137.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

