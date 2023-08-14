Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

