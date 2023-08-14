Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 161,228 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $171.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $176.27. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

